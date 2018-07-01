Leah Vukmir on Newsmaker Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV-TV) - Leah Vukmir is running for a Wisconsin seat in the United States Senate. She received the endorsement of the Wisconsin Republican Party state convention and House Speaker and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan.

Vukmir has raised two children in Wauwatosa where she lived for 30 years. She has a conservative approach to politics and supports many of President Trump's policy goals.

She faces a primary challenge against Kevin Nicholson and 3 other Republicans in the August Primary. The winner will go on to face incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin in November.

