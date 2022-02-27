NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The field for the next Neenah mayor has been narrowed down to two candidates, Jane Lang and Brian Borchardt.

Candidate Jane Lang joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about her candidacy. Jane Lang announced her run for Neenah Mayor in December. Lang is a lifelong resident of Neenah and has served several roles in the city, like the executive director of the Neenah Historical Society and on Neenah City Council. In her announcement, she said her family’s long tradition of servant leadership in the community is important to her and it would be an honor to continue serving.

You can watch the full interview with Lang in the videos below:

You can find out more about Lang, her mission, and pitch to be the next Mayor of Neenah on her Facebook page.