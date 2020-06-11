Local protest organizers demand change from law enforcement agencies

Protests continue all over the city of Minneapolis and across the country — stemming from the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died while in police custody.

“We’re all out here chanting, we’re hurting, we’re grieving, we want the people to hear us and feel us, not just in one ear and out the other,” organizer Dajahnae Williams said.

On this week’s edition of Newsmaker Sunday, host Tom Zalaski talks with the Brown County Sheriff and a local protest organizer about what needs to be done to improve race relations in Northeast Wisconsin.