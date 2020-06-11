Local protest organizers demand change from law enforcement agencies

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Protests continue all over the city of Minneapolis and across the country — stemming from the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died while in police custody.

“We’re all out here chanting, we’re hurting, we’re grieving, we want the people to hear us and feel us, not just in one ear and out the other,” organizer Dajahnae Williams said.

On this week’s edition of Newsmaker Sunday, host Tom Zalaski talks with the Brown County Sheriff and a local protest organizer about what needs to be done to improve race relations in Northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"