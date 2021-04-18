Local sexual assault center discusses advocacy and assistance during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

(WFRV)- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which can effect any family or individual.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Holli Fisher, the Program Manager at the Sexual Assault Center in Green Bay. Fisher talked about what the Center does and how they work with clients and the community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected much of the day-to-day work including at the Sexual Assault Center in Green Bay. Fisher shares how the team at the Center helps people even during a Zoom visit. She also spoke about how they help with legal proceedings if needed.

She went on to speak about how people can escape the situation and the steps they can take to start making the move.