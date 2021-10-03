Local superintendents weigh in on the current school year during COVID-19

(WFRV) – In-person, virtual, hybrid. Those three words have been in the education vocabulary for two years now due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the 2021 school year underway now, that has not changed.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Superintendent of the Green Bay Area School District Stephen Murley and Judy Baseman, Superintendent in the Appleton Area School District joined to discuss how their districts are handling the first few months of school and navigating the pandemic.

There are several pieces of COVID-19 protocol that each district follows – like each district has a masking requirement in elementary, middle and high schools. Murley and Baseman also talked about how they are utilizing parent input even when some topics become heated.

