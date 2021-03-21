Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels seeks re-election, focusing on the downtown and roads

(WFRV) – The April election is less than a month away and voters in the City of Manitowoc will be voting in a mayoral race.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski sat down with the Mayor of Manitowoc Justin Nickels, who is running for re-election against Chris Able.

Nickels became a mayor at the age of 22 and at that time was the youngest mayor in the nation. He spoke about what got him into politics and what some of his biggest challenges have been.

His core part of his platform is fiscal responsibility but at the same time growing the downtown area.

Nickels also discussed roads and how he looked to fix some of the rougher roads in the city.

Nickels will go up against Chris Able on April 6.