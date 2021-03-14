Manitowoc mayoral candidate Chris Able talks accountability and hopes for the city

(WFRV) – The April elections are about a month away and Local 5 is featuring some of the top, most anticipated races in Northeast Wisconsin.

In this week’s edition of Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski speaks with Manitowoc Mayoral candidate Chris Able who is running against incumbent Justin Nickels.

Able is a former alderperson who is looking to get back into politics.

He also spoke about two important issues to him – access and accountability and what they mean for him.

There are many beautiful areas in the City of Manitowoc and Able spoke to those scenic parks and what he would want to be done with the old Mirro site.

Able will take on incumbent Justin Nickels on April 6.