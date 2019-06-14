Manitowoc works to become Lake Shore destination
Newsmaker Sunday
On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, we focus on the lakeshore community of Manitowoc. New development projects are underway at this lake shore based community.
Mayor Justin Nickels joins Local 5 Anchor Tom Zalaski to talk about the progress being made in Manitowoc.
Part 2:
Part 3:
More Stories
-
The first quarterback in history to win five National Football League…
-
On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, we honor fallen firefighter…
-
On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, we discuss the importance of…