Meet Republican candidate for the 89th State Assembly District, Elijah Behnke

(WFRV) – After incumbent Republican John Nygren announced he was stepping down from his seat on the 89th State Assembly District, two new faces will face off to represent the district.

Local 5’s Tom Zalaski sat down with Republican candidate Elijah Behnke on Newsmaker Sunday and asked why Behnke is running for the district that covers Brown, Marinette and Oconto Counties.

Behnke also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and his thoughts on schools reopening as well as his stance on the mask mandate.

Lastly, he spoke about police reform and drug addiction that weighed heavily on by Nygren.

Behnke will take on Democrat Karl Jaeger in the April 6 election.