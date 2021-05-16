Mental health and wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have effects on communities, even as we get back to normal. Mental health and wellbeing have been a big focus for many after losing a job or feeling isolated.

On this week’s Newmaker Sunday, Karmen Lemke, Director of Catholic Charities joins Local 5’s Tom Zalaski to talk about the work they do but also how they fared through the pandemic as a non-profit.

Kimberly Sandstorm, a therapist at Bellin Psychiatric and Chair of the Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention also spoke about the most common issues people are talking about and resources available to everyone.

Caroline Mihalski, Director of Student Services at Wrightstown and a school liaison for Connections for Mental Wellness discusses how students have been impacted by the pandemic – like feeling stress and anxiety.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series

De Pere Redbirds soccer flying high into spring tournament

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament