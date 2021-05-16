Mental health and wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic

(WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have effects on communities, even as we get back to normal. Mental health and wellbeing have been a big focus for many after losing a job or feeling isolated.

On this week’s Newmaker Sunday, Karmen Lemke, Director of Catholic Charities joins Local 5’s Tom Zalaski to talk about the work they do but also how they fared through the pandemic as a non-profit.

Kimberly Sandstorm, a therapist at Bellin Psychiatric and Chair of the Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention also spoke about the most common issues people are talking about and resources available to everyone.

Caroline Mihalski, Director of Student Services at Wrightstown and a school liaison for Connections for Mental Wellness discusses how students have been impacted by the pandemic – like feeling stress and anxiety.