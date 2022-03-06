NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be two candidates on the April ballot in the City of Neenah, where they will vote for their next Mayor.

One of those candidates, Brian Borchardt joined Local 5’s Newsmaker Sunday to talk about his candidacy and vision for Neenah. Borchardt announced his candidacy on December 2. Borchardt has been a Neenah resident for 25 years and taught at the Neenah Joint School District for the past 15 years while serving as Alderman. During his announcement, he said his top priorities would be to continue to be a good steward of tax dollars while working with the police and fire departments to make sure Neenah is a safe place to work and live.

The other candidate is Jane Lang, who also joined Newsmaker Sunday. You can watch her interview here.

Watch the full interview with Borchardt below: