(WFRV) – After nearly four decades as the Neenah Mayor, Dean Kaufert announced he wouldn’t be running for another term. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Mayor Kaufert joins Local 5 to talk about how he started in public service and how he has grown the city.

The two candidates vying for the Neenah Mayor position are Jane Lang and Brian Borchardt. That election is on April 5.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

You can watch the full interview with Mayor Dean Kaufert below: