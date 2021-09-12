Neighbors helping neighbors: Green Bay group aimed at helping neighborhoods grow and improve

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A special group of people joined WFRV Local 5 Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, and they are aimed at making sure each neighborhood in Green Bay is beautiful and welcoming.

Sarah Lueschow, President of Green Bay Neighborhoods and Will Peters, a neighborhood specialist in the city talked about what they do with the local communities and what goes into making each area better. They say it goes far beyond a fresh coat of paint on a fence and a nice lawn.

Good Neighbor Week is coming up, from September 19 to the 25 and there’s a lot you can do to help your surrounding neighborhoods like gardening your front yard, neighborhood walks and sidewalk chalk art.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

HS Sports Xtra: Bay Port outlasts West De Pere in thrilling finish; Oshkosh West keeps rolling