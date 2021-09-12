Neighbors helping neighbors: Green Bay group aimed at helping neighborhoods grow and improve

(WFRV) – A special group of people joined WFRV Local 5 Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, and they are aimed at making sure each neighborhood in Green Bay is beautiful and welcoming.

Sarah Lueschow, President of Green Bay Neighborhoods and Will Peters, a neighborhood specialist in the city talked about what they do with the local communities and what goes into making each area better. They say it goes far beyond a fresh coat of paint on a fence and a nice lawn.

Good Neighbor Week is coming up, from September 19 to the 25 and there’s a lot you can do to help your surrounding neighborhoods like gardening your front yard, neighborhood walks and sidewalk chalk art.