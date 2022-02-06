Newcap Inc. addressing homelessness in NE Wisconsin

Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) – The issue of homelessness has been something cities across the country have been struggling with for decades.

Several groups, like Newcap’s Homeless Outreach Team in Northeast Wisconsin, are working to address homelessness in their communities. Paul VanHandel with Newcap joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about what Newcap is all about and the programs they offer.

You can learn more about Newcap on their website or by calling 800-242-7334.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

