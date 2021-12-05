Newmaker Sunday: Jackie Nitschke Center – drug abuse & addiction disorders exacerbated during holidays

(WFRV) – The holidays are meant to be times of happiness and excitement, but for many battling drug abuse and addictions, the holidays can be dark, lonely, and scary times.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Tina Baeten and Anna Johnsen of the Jackie Nitschke Center join together to talk about drug abuse, addiction, and how the upcoming holidays may only exacerbate these disorders.

While drug abuse and addiction remain high on the list of concerns, over the last two decades, officials have observed a new rising threat: drug overdoses.

Overdose deaths in the U.S. have reached a level that’s never been seen before with more than 100,000 overdose deaths having been reported in the 12 months from May 2020 to April 2021.

According to the Jackie Nitschke Center, many of the overdose deaths can be attributed to a combination of factors including fentanyl, lack of proper medical detox, and the pandemic – which increased isolation and reduced accountability for struggling addicts.

Additionally, Jackie Nitschke Center staff note that during the holidays those struggling with drug abuse and addiction may have a harder time staying clean and/or getting help.

Officials say this may be the case due to financial burdens, troubling family dynamics, stress, and/or unmet/unwanted expectations that oftentimes surface during the holidays.

Jackie Nitschke Center staff share that family members seeking to help loved ones struggling with drug abuse or addictions this year can do so by having open communication and establishing ways they can become a strong support system for their loved ones.

The Jackie Nitschke Center is a substance abuse treatment and mental health center located in downtown Green Bay offering a variety of programs to help you or a loved one struggling with drug abuse or and/or addiction.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Jackie Nitschke Center online or by phone at 920-435-2093. To