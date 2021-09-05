Newmaker Sunday: Jackie Nitschke Center – helping families and individuals facing addiction

(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Tina Baeten and Michelle Pierquet-Hohner of the Jackie Nitschke Center joined to talk about gray area drinking and addiction.

The Jackie Nitschke Center is a center in Green Bay that helps adults and families facing substance addiction and mental health challenges. On Newsmaker Sunday, they discuss what the center does and how serious the problem of addiction is in Northeast Wisconsin.

They also discuss the term “gray area drinking”, which is when someone has a drinking problem but does not have a severe alcohol use disorder. Baeten and Pierqet-Hohner talk about how they reach out to those in need.

September is National Recovery Month, if you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Jackie Nitschke Center online or by phone at 920-435-2093.

