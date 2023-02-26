(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s newest Fire Chief.

After longtime GBMFD Fire Chief David Litton retired after 41 years of service, the department brought in a new leader from another state.

The new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott was recently sworn into the department with 25 years of service under his belt for an Illinois fire department.

Chief Knott sits down with Tom to discuss his new opportunity and the challenges that lie ahead in Green Bay.

