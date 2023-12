(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Doug Dokey, Brett Bockin, and Jason Brasch to discuss apprenticeships, specifically through UA 400 in Kaukauna.

Apprenticeships are a valuable process that helps train people for the workforce in many industries, including one in Kaukauna, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 400.

