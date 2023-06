(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Neenah Mayor Jane Lang to talk about the great City of Neenah.

A local community is celebrating a major milestone this year, the City of Neenah is now 150 years old.

Mayor Lang was elected Mayor of Neenah last year after serving on the city council for eight years.

