(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by the Fond du Lac’s City Manager Joseph Moore to talk about everything Fond du Lac related, as well as his career path that led him to the area.

With so many projects happening in the southern end of Local 5’s viewing area, this week’s show takes viewers to Fond du Lac and dives into everything going on in the area.

Moore has been the City Manager of Fond du Lac for almost 11 years.

Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday at 7:30 a.m.