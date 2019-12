(WFRV) — In this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, Sheri Mealy, Dementia Care Specialist with the Aging & Disability Resource Center in Green Bay and Anne Zieglmeier, who chairs a Purple Heart Subcommittee, spoke with Erin Davisson about dementia and one approach to helping people with dementia.

Topics discussed include the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s, how our health system is dealing with an increase in dementia patients, and what the Purple Angel Initiative is doing to help.