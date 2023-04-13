(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by the Director of the documentary ‘Beyond Human Nature,’ Michael Neelsen.

It was a case that captivated Green Bay and northeast Wisconsin more than 30 years ago when paper mill worker, Tom Monfils, went missing and was found dead in a pulp vat at the James River Paper Mill.

Six men went to prison for Monfils’ murder and Director Michael Neelsen joins Newsmaker Sunday to discuss the documentary that highlights that story.

