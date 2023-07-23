(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by former Mayor of Green Bay Jim Schmitt and Wisconsin radio legend John Maino to talk about their new local morning radio show on WGBW.

No need to worry about a lull or loss for words in the conversation on this week’s episode.

No these two are not running mates, they recently launched a local morning show with a promise to focus on community radio called, “Maino and The Mayor.”

“Maino and The Mayor” airs Monday through Friday from 6-8 a.m. on WGBW 97.9 FM and 1590 AM.

