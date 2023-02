(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we take a look at a disturbing trend in domestic violence in Brown County, by talking to Marissa Heim and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis about the Be Safe Campaign.

With the number of cases in the county higher than average but through the help of the Green Bay Police Department and the Golden House Shelter, a campaign known as Be Safe was launched in October.

