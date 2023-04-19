(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Bridget O’Connor and Jess Lambrecht to talk about the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership.

UWGB is trying to even the playing field for women with a program that helps women both professionally and personally.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership was founded three years ago, one of the program’s founders, O’Connor, and Lambrecht who is the University’s Continuing Education and Community Engagement Executive Officer joined the show to discuss everything related to the program.

