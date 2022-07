(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, John Weyenberg, President and CEO of the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help build homes and neighborhoods for those in need. During Newsmaker Sunday, Weyenberg talked about several aspects of the organization, from Rock the Block to what the future holds.

