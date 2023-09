(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Matt Fraser to talk about his career as a psychic medium.

Sunday’s show was not exactly normal for Newsmaker Sunday, it could even be described as paranormal. Fraser is best known for being a conduit between the living and those who have passed on.

Fraser is a published author, performs live, and is featured on the reality TV series, ‘Meet The Frasers.’

Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday at 7 a.m.