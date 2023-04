(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Noelle Fenwick and Kristen Trimberger to talk about Sexual Assault Awareness Month and their organization, Reach Counseling.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Reach Counseling in northeast Wisconsin is helping to bring that issue to the forefront.

