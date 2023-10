(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Hope & Help Together Executive Director Hilary Haskell and Faith Lutheran Church Pastor John Semahoro to talk about their respective organizations.

Northeast Wisconsin is home to many refugees and immigrants and we were joined on Sunday by people who are working to help them thrive.

Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday at 7 a.m.