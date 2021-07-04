Newsmaker Sunday: Rep. Jim Steineke discusses state budget, Racial Disparities Task Force

(WFRV) – The state budget voting process in Wisconsin has recently ended, the State and Assembly approved the budget which is now in the hands of Governor Tony Evers.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, State Representative and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke joined Local 5’s Tom Zalaski to discuss the state budget. Republicans had been touting tax cuts as their priority.

Representative Jim Steineke is the chairman for the Racial Disparities Task Force, which gathers recommendations that resulted in seven bills that made it to the floor. He spoke about making those ideas a reality and having hard but necessary conversations.

Lastly, he spoke about his recent trip to the border and why he went. He also touched on migrant workers in Northeast Wisconsin and his district.