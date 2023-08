(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Eddie Sheppard to talk about everything Shawano has to offer.

Even as summertime comes to a close, there are still plenty of events still set to take place throughout northeast Wisconsin, including in Shawano.

Sheppard was born and raised in Fond du Lac, went to undergrad at UW-La Crosse, and has worked with local governments ever since.

Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday at 7:30 a.m.