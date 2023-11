(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Jeremy Pingel and Dan Johnson to discuss St. Vincent De Paul’s newly expanded food pantry that is expected to open very soon.

Food pantries all across the area are working all around the clock to make sure that people members of our community can put food on the table and St. Vincent De Paul’s food pantry is no exception to that.

