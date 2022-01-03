Newsmaker Sunday: The Gathering Place in Green Bay

(WFRV) – For some, the hardest part about addiction is recovery but there are groups out there that help people in need.

Executive Director Amy Payne and Outreach Coordinator Patti Skelton, both with The Gathering Place, joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about their mission at The Gathering Place and the sort of services they offer.

The Gathering Place was founded in 1996 with the help of a grant from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wisconsin with the purpose to open a non-profit, drop-in center for adults with mental illness. They offer several programs like meditation and health and life skills.

You can find The Gathering Place on Cherry Street in Green Bay, by calling them at 920-430-9187 or visit their website.

