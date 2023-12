(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Renee Main and Kristal Knudtson to discuss the joint effort between the Green Bay and Fox Cities Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Christmas Campaign is underway, with both the Green Bay and the Fox Cities Salvation Army working together to raise money.

