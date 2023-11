(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by Jim Murphy to discuss his retirement and the success behind the longtime local radio morning show, WIXX’s “The Murphy in the Morning Show.”

We begin by taking you back to the morning of October 2 at the local radio station, WIXX. That morning on “The Murphy in the Morning Show,” thousands of listeners heard Murphy utter two unthinkable words, “I’m retiring.”

