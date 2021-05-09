Newsmaker Sunday: Traumatic brain injuries and what symptoms to watch out for

(WFRV) – Brain injuries can be one of the most traumatic events in a person’s life, something that can have significant and long-lasting effects.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Diane Mandler, the Co-Chair of BRAIN Fox Valley and Erin Schultz, Executive Director of SOAR talked about symptoms of a brain injury and how it’s affecting them.

A recent study shows that 53% of homeless or marginally housed people have suffered a traumatic brain injury. Mandler and Schultz talked about what is being done to help them and make sure something more serious doesn’t slip through the cracks.

There is also a virtual 2021 Wisconsin Brain Injury Conference being held on May 25. You can find more information on the conference here.