Newsmaker Sunday: Traumatic brain injuries and what symptoms to watch out for

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Brain injuries can be one of the most traumatic events in a person’s life, something that can have significant and long-lasting effects.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Diane Mandler, the Co-Chair of BRAIN Fox Valley and Erin Schultz, Executive Director of SOAR talked about symptoms of a brain injury and how it’s affecting them.

A recent study shows that 53% of homeless or marginally housed people have suffered a traumatic brain injury. Mandler and Schultz talked about what is being done to help them and make sure something more serious doesn’t slip through the cracks.

There is also a virtual 2021 Wisconsin Brain Injury Conference being held on May 25. You can find more information on the conference here.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country