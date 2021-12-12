Newsmaker Sunday: Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. weighs in on gun ownership in Wisconsin

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The topic of gun ownership and the 2nd amendment is often a contentious topic for many.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Thomas Leager, Executive Director with the Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. joined to talk about the organization and his thoughts on why gun rights have become politicized.

Leager weighed in on the Rittenhouse trial, where he was found not guilty on all counts as well as some common statistics around gun usage.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna, Oshkosh North boys grab road win

De Pere dominates Pulaski

Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins