Newsmaker Sunday: Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. weighs in on gun ownership in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The topic of gun ownership and the 2nd amendment is often a contentious topic for many.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Thomas Leager, Executive Director with the Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. joined to talk about the organization and his thoughts on why gun rights have become politicized.

Leager weighed in on the Rittenhouse trial, where he was found not guilty on all counts as well as some common statistics around gun usage.