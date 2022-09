(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Rachael Cabral-Guevara, candidate for State Senate District 19.

Cabral-Guevara is running for the open Senate Seat vacated by Roger Roth.

Rachael is a nurse practitioner who taught at the University of Oshkosh for 13 years and has ‘lived a lot of different lives,’ including most recently being a State Representative for the last year and a half.

