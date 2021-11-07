Oneida Nation set to open Safe Shelter with more than a dozen rooms to accommodate singles, families

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Finding a safe place to go can be difficult some days and the Oneida Nation is making sure they have a safe space that people can go to when they need it.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Pearl Webster and Sara Williams who both run the Safe Shelter joined to talk about homelessness in the Oneida Nation and the problems they are facing. The building has more than a dozen rooms of all different sizes to help accommodate both single people and families. But it’s more than just a safe place to stay, they offer resources to support the dignity and self-worth of their residents and help them transition to self-sufficiency.

Webster and Williams both talked about the community support they’ve received as well as how they’ve handled the COVID-19 pandemic and getting building materials ordered and installed on time.

In addition to monetary donations, with winter around the corner, the shelter says it is always in need of things like hats, mittens, and gloves.