(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to a candidate running for State Assembly District 54, Donnie Herman.

Herman, a businessman from Oshkosh, started a business rescuing sunken cars from Lake Winnebago.

On this week’s show, Herman discusses his past business experiences and how they began his aspirations to get into politics.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW

