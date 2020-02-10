1  of  8
Oshkosh looks to add food co-op to fill a need in the community

Newsmaker Sunday

On this week’s edition of Newsmaker Sunday, we discuss the efforts to bring a food co-op to Oshkosh.

A co-op is a cooperative, member-owned business and offers many products like any other grocery store. It is owned by the people who purchase member shares.

Both members and non-members can shop at the Co-op. The Co-op can source food locally and emphasize natural and organic food.

Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with Lizz Redman, the Project Manager with the Oshkosh Food Co-op about the vision of bringing this operation to Oshkosh.

