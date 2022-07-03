(WFRV) – An event that has been going on for nearly two decades is coming up quickly and they joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about the event that has been making a difference in the lives of local veterans.

The Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit is a day-long event that brings together the military, both veterans and active duty, along with motorcycles, classic cars, and law enforcement. Event organizer and owner of Pearly Gates Bar and Grille, Jeff Fonferek, and Glen Zastrow, a Pearly gates Committee member talk about what people can expect during the event and how the community can help out.

The event is on July 9 at the Pearly Gates Bar & Grill on 3551 Finger Rd. at 11 a.m. Our very own Tom Zalaski is the emcee of the event.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW