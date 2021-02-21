PMI Entertainment excited and ready to host events once again

(WFRV) – Events of any size are slowly making their way back during the coronavirus pandemic and PMI Entertainment is ready to start hosting again.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with Terry Charles the Senior Manager of Corporate Communications of PMI Entertainment to talk about everything from the Boat Show to Disney on Ice and performances at the Meyer Theater.

Charles also talked about what it was like for the staff during the pandemic when events weren’t being scheduled.

You can check out some of the new and exciting events PMI Entertainment has scheduled for all their venues here.

