Appleton will have a new mayor for the first time in 24 years. Tim Hanna will not run for another term. Two candidates are running for the office. Jim Clemons and Jake Woodford.

In this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with Jim Clemons about his vision for the city.

Coming soon, a conversation with Jake Woodford who is also running for Mayor of Appleton.