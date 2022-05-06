(WFRV) – The first week of May is National Drinking Water Week and that is the topic of this week’s Newsmaker Sunday show with Tom Zalaski.

Green Bay Water provides reliable, high-quality drinking water to the community and things change with time. General Manager with Green bay Water Nancy Quirk will join Newsmaker Sunday to talk about several topics including:

  • Process of cleaning water
  • What is considered safe drinking water
  • Infrastructure of water
  • Lead pipes
  • High tech solutions
  • PFAS

