(WFRV) – Inflation. Worker shortages. Immigration. Several of these issues our nation is grappling with right now.
On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Congressman Mike Gallagher of the 8th District will join to discuss what is happening around Wisconsin and America – from the economy to the war in Ukraine.
The topics he will discuss are:
- Inflation
- Gas prices
- Supply chain
- Workforce challenges
- Ukraine/Russian conflict
- China & Taiwan
- Working across the aisles
- Veteran issues
- Manufacturing in the U.S.
You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.