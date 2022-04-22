(WFRV) – Inflation. Worker shortages. Immigration. Several of these issues our nation is grappling with right now.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Congressman Mike Gallagher of the 8th District will join to discuss what is happening around Wisconsin and America – from the economy to the war in Ukraine.

The topics he will discuss are:

Inflation

Gas prices

Supply chain

Workforce challenges

Ukraine/Russian conflict

China & Taiwan

Working across the aisles

Veteran issues

Manufacturing in the U.S.