Rep. Glenn Grothman weighs in on election results and teachings of critical race theory

(WFRV) – Representative Glenn Grothman joined Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski to talk about everything from border security to the 2020 election results.

Representative Grothman recently visited the Mexico border, discusses the issues at hand in the area as well as his stance on sanctuary cities in the U.S.

Rep. Grothman has recently been pushing back against critical race theory and wants it blocked from being taught to federal employees, on this week’s Newsmaker Sunday he spoke about why he believes that should be the case.

The results of the 2020 Presidential election has been a hot topic among both sides of the aisle, Rep. Grothman weighs in on his beliefs as well as his thoughts about the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capital.