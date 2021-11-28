Salvation Army Fox Cities, Green Bay continues message of giving back this holiday season

(WFRV) – The holiday season is here and that also means giving back to your community. The Salvation Army is known for giving back year-round, and that’s where your help comes in.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Kristal Knudtson with the Salvation Army Fox Cities and Nicole Hanley with the Greater Green Bay Salvation Army joined to talk about the needs in their communities, not only during the holiday season but every day of the year.

Both groups are always in need of bell ringers during the holiday season. They each have a goal of filling 5,000 volunteer hours from now until Christmas Eve. You can find more information on how to sign up to ring bells with the Salvation Army, here.

While individual people donate to the Salvation Army, corporate businesses also play a big part in giving back. Throughout the next couple of months, both groups have several match partners where the partners will match up to a certain amount donated. You can find the full list of corporate match sponsors here.

There are several other events, like Toys for Tots and Adopt a Family that the Salvation Army is hosting this holiday season.