Sen. Ron Johnson weighs in on 2020 election, border security in Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson has been in office for 11 years and has been part of several committees throughout his years. Senator Johnson joined Local 5’s Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the pandemic and the recovery process thus far.

Senator Johnson was recently part of a group that took a trip to the Texas/Mexico border, in Newsmaker Sunday, Johnson spoke about the trip and what he thinks makes the situation a crisis.

After the November election, Senator Johnson has been outspoken about the outcome – many Wisconsin Democrats have spoken out about his challenge of the results. He discussed his stance and if he believes the election was stolen.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

