State & Federal agencies focus on PFAS conamination in Marinette County

On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, we focus on the PFAS contamination issue in Marinette County.



PFAS are chemicals used in products like firefighting foam, which was manufactured by Tyco, now known as Johnson Controls Inc.

The chemical was tested on land in Marinette County and testing has shown the ground and water in the impacted areas have been contaminated.



The chemicals have been known to cause a variety of illnesses and diseases.



Local 5’s Erin Davisson talks with the group, Save Our H20, a representative from Johnson Control and

the DNR about the removal process and the impact of PFAS in the community.

https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/Contaminants/MarinetteFAQ.html